Advertisement

Fire officials: ‘Fireworks are dangerous and illegal’

By Gurajpal Sangha
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fourth of July and Fireworks go hand in hand, but depending on where you live, lighting them up is most likely illegal.

Adam Mayberry with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says they could see an increase use of fireworks because there are very few professional fireworks displays taking place around the region because of the coronavirus.

To reduce fireworks activity, Police and Fire officials are warning people of the potential consequence for lighting off fireworks.

The penalty for possession of fireworks can be a fine up to $1,000.00 and if you are convicted, up to 6 months in jail for each misdemeanor. If the fireworks cause a fire, you can be held responsible for the cost of fighting it.

“Fireworks are really a conduit to trigger a wildfire given the dry conditions that we have had as a result of a very dry winter and dry spring,” said Mayberry. “We are seeing fire behavior that we see in August because the conditions in northern Nevada are extremely dry.”

Officials say if people have fireworks and want to get rid of them safely, turn them into a nearby fire station.

Be safe this holiday weekend.

Posted by Reno Fire Department on Thursday, July 2, 2020

If you want to report people lighting up fireworks to call the non-emergency number and only call 911, if you see a fire.

A popular spot to shoot off fireworks every year will not be accepting visitors this year. The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe announced due to the pandemic, all permitted Pyramid Lake recreation activities such as boating, camping, fishing and day use will continue to be closed to the general public.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Guide to staying safe in the lakes, rivers this summer

News

North Virginia Street closed north of UNR after fatal motorcycle accident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
McCarran Boulevard is not closed.

News

The Latest: Donald Trump Jr’.s girlfriend contracts coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. tested negative but is self-isolating as a precaution.

News

Governor Sisolak Threatens Tighter Restrictions is Mask Mandate isn't Followed

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Person shot in Dickerson Road area of west Reno

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The person's gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

Latest News

News

Woman claims conflicting answers to one PUA claim

Updated: 9 hours ago
A Reno woman says representatives at Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) are giving her conflicting answers to her desperate questions about getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) aid.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sunny skies and breezy afternoons, with average temperatures, will continue through the weekend into next week. More wind is possible early next week, which could mean Red Flag, or critical, fire danger. No precipitation is expected through the next 8 to 10 days at least. Happy Independence Day! -Jeff

News

ART PAWS

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

How An Ice Cream Shop is Faring During COVID-19

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Fernley 4th of July Fireworks

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Ely cancels parade, says people with virus aren’t isolating

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Ely canceled a downtown parade scheduled for Saturday morning.