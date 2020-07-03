Fire officials: ‘Fireworks are dangerous and illegal’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fourth of July and Fireworks go hand in hand, but depending on where you live, lighting them up is most likely illegal.

Adam Mayberry with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says they could see an increase use of fireworks because there are very few professional fireworks displays taking place around the region because of the coronavirus.

Fireworks are illegal in @washoecounty. Consider alternative activities that do not spark fires or cause bodily harm this Independence Day.#besafe 🇺🇸 @WashoeSheriff pic.twitter.com/BoN8vpjCYS — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) July 3, 2020

To reduce fireworks activity, Police and Fire officials are warning people of the potential consequence for lighting off fireworks.

The penalty for possession of fireworks can be a fine up to $1,000.00 and if you are convicted, up to 6 months in jail for each misdemeanor. If the fireworks cause a fire, you can be held responsible for the cost of fighting it.

Fireworks are illegal in Carson City, including “Safe and Sane” fireworks like sparklers. Violators can receive a misdemeanor citation and can face a penalty of up to six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. Please help us keep our city safe this July 4th and don’t use fireworks. pic.twitter.com/Nimx6Pv5HS — Carson City Fire Department (@CarsonFireDept) July 2, 2020

“Fireworks are really a conduit to trigger a wildfire given the dry conditions that we have had as a result of a very dry winter and dry spring,” said Mayberry. “We are seeing fire behavior that we see in August because the conditions in northern Nevada are extremely dry.”

"Safety Tips and Fireworks Reminders for the 4th of July Holiday" Read the full press release here https://t.co/fOZY1M3Sgn pic.twitter.com/RwC6uoIc93 — Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) June 29, 2020

Officials say if people have fireworks and want to get rid of them safely, turn them into a nearby fire station.

If you want to report people lighting up fireworks to call the non-emergency number and only call 911, if you see a fire.

A popular spot to shoot off fireworks every year will not be accepting visitors this year. The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe announced due to the pandemic, all permitted Pyramid Lake recreation activities such as boating, camping, fishing and day use will continue to be closed to the general public.

Press Release, July 1st, 2020.

All permitted Pyramid Lake recreation activities such as boating, camping, fishing and day use will continue to be closed to the general public. #plpt pic.twitter.com/mPFcIqyJsF — Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe (@plpt) July 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.