Fernley expecting more spectators for its 4th of July fireworks show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Areas in Northern Nevada cancelled their fireworks show due to the coronavirus, but Fernley will host a $30,000 show this Saturday. The event will be held outdoors at the Out of Town Park parking lot and spectators can watch from their cars.

According to Allison Pimentel with the city’s 4th of July committee, the show was originally cancelled, but organizers managed to get approval. The City of Fernley said the approval came through the state’s Local Empowerment Advisory Council (LEAP) created under the Nevada United Plan for reopening Nevada after the committee submitted a plan which outlines the show’s safety protocols.

Organizers will provide safety signage and hand-washing stations. This year the park area will be closed to the public and there won’t be any park festivities, which typically draws in 10,000 people during the day. “We are trying to make it so that we are in good standing to be able to provide this event for everyone with so many others cancelled.”

She said Saturday’s show will be managed by volunteers. “We felt like we needed something to kind of lift everybody’s spirit right now there was no reason, we shouldn’t be able to still celebrate America in the 4th of July in a way that was safe with everything going on.”

Spectators have to watch from their cars, stay close to their vehicles, and practice social distancing. “The biggest thing we are asking everyone is just practice common sense.”

Pimentel said they sold out on the 75 VIP parking spots, but the parking lot can hold up to 500 vehicles. She said if the lot is full, spectators can watch from nearby dirt parking lots such as Black Bear Diner or Walmart.

The show will start sometime between 9:00-9:30 p.m. and will play to music on the local radio station.

According to Allison Pimentel with the city’s 4th of July committee, the show was originally cancelled, but organizers managed to get the event approved after submitting a plan which outlines the show’s safety protocols. (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.