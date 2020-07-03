Advertisement

Chicago adds 14-day quarantine for ‘surge’ states travelers

Chicago O'Hare International Airport
Chicago O'Hare International Airport
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago officials say people traveling to the city from 15 states with increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines.

The order takes effect Monday. To comply, travelers must stay at a single home or dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that the order is intended to “preserve the gains Chicago had made.”

The city has reported 52,569 confirmed cases and 2,611 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Both categories have trended down in recent weeks.

The list includes: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

