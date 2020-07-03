Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for graffiti vandals

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the people who have put graffiti in several areas in June.

The graffiti included the letters FME, often with a halo over the letter M.

People who recognize this graffiti or have information about the perpetrators are asked to call dispatch at 775-887-2008, Deputy Mead at 775-283-7866, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

