Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for graffiti vandals
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:02 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the people who have put graffiti in several areas in June.
The graffiti included the letters FME, often with a halo over the letter M.
People who recognize this graffiti or have information about the perpetrators are asked to call dispatch at 775-887-2008, Deputy Mead at 775-283-7866, Lt. Daniel Gonzales at 775-283-7850, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.
Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.