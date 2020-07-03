California creates ‘strike teams’ to enforce virus limits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California is creating strike teams from 10 state agencies to enforce guidelines designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the teams would target businesses that thumb their noses at state health orders.

The teams include representatives from the California Highway Patrol, Alcohol Beverage Control, Barbering & Cosmetology, and others.

An official says there won’t be roving bands of state inspectors, but agencies will be coordinating more and focusing on repeat violators.

Restaurant and salon representatives say they’re concerned about employees being asked to enforce health mandates, but many businesses want to comply.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)