Art Paws goes virtual for 2020

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Every year, one day in July, McKinley Park in downtown Reno goes to the dogs. Big, small, or dressed to kill, Art Paws brought animal lovers from the local area to help raise money for lesser known animal welfare groups.

“Saints of the West” a rescue group dedicated to the Saint Bernard was once awarded funds from the fundraiser.

This year’s recipients are the “Wiley Animal Rescue Fundraiser,” “The Biggest Little Dog Park,” and the art organization, “Arts for All Nevada.”

But the coronavirus threatened to cancel the event this year.

The coordinator thought otherwise.

“It has been way more challenging than I had anticipated,” says Art Paws coordinator, Michelle McHardy. “And we still have absolutely no idea how it is going to go. We are trying to put as much of the event into the virtual event as we can. So, we will be having our contests,” she says. Take a look at the years of posters, only this year claims to be virtual.

While supporters can go on the website now and bid at the silent auction items, by the time of the July 19 event, there will be vendor information, demonstrations, and even an art show.

McHardy has not forgotten about the animal competition.

But because it is virtual, it doesn't have to be most talented dog.

“We think it is kind of cool that we are going virtual to where these are no longer canine contests, but any pet contests.” McHardy says there is more than one category to enter. “And our third one is owner pet lookalike. So, if you and your guinea pig look alike send in a picture,” McHardy says.

If you would like to know more about virtual Art Paws including the animal competitions, go to:

http://www.artpawsreno.com

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.