WCSO: Father, son arrested on sex crime charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe County man is facing multiple sex crime-related charges and his son has also been arrested on sex crimes charges, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Jaime Oseguera, 44, was originally arrested June 4 on two felony counts of sexual assault. The investigation continued and Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children detectives found more incidents and charged Oseguera with charges including three counts of sexual assault on a person younger than 16, six counts of sexual assault on a child younger than 14, and lewdness and indecent exposure charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The incidents happened from 2005 to 2020 and the victims knew Oseguera, the sheriff’s office said.

Mark Oseguera-Chavez, 20, his son, was arrested June 25 for four counts of lewdness with a child under 14, one count of sexual assault with a child under 14, and one charge of distribution of obscene materials to a minor. The alleged crimes happened in 2019 and 2020 and the victim knew him, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.