Virginia Street to Reopen to Two Way Traffic up to Center St./Mary St. on July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:00 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County says it plans to reopen Virginia Street to two-way traffic up to Center Street/Mary Street on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the afternoon.

Beginning late Thursday, two-way traffic will be in place within the project limits on Virginia Street from Plumb Lane to Center Street/Mary Street. Officials say the roadwork in this segment of the project is mostly complete.

RTC Washoe says the roundabout at Center Street/Mary Street is open to traffic, but drivers will not be able to go north on Virginia Street from the roundabout. Southbound-traffic only is still in place on Virginia Street from Liberty Street to Center Street/Mary Street.

In preparation for the opening of the roundabouts as part of the Virginia Street Project, RTC Washoe is encouraging the community to view the video, “How to Safely Drive Through a Roundabout,” produced by the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

The RTC Washoe says the plans to reopen the entire Midtown segment of the Virginia Street Project, up to Liberty Street, back to two-way traffic in mid-August. The overall project is currently three months ahead of schedule.

Transit Detour:

Beginning on Friday, July 3, RTC’s RAPID Virginia Line, and UNR-Midtown Direct will both return to their regular northbound and southbound routes. RTC’s Route 1 northbound service will detour at Center Street until the Midtown project is substantially complete in mid-August. Check route and schedule information at rtcwashoe.com

