The Great Reno Balloon Race canceled

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There will be no balloon races in Reno this year.

Organizers announced Thursday, July 2, 2020 that the Great Reno Balloon Race has been canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, organizers said they cannot safely and financially hold the event.

“Our small, but mighty team of mostly volunteers, has been working tirelessly to find the best solution to hold the 39th annual event, and to provide the experience that our fans have come to know without putting their health at risk,” said Executive Director Pete Copeland. “Because there is so much uncertainty around the pandemic, we no longer have a choice and cannot put on a spectator event in 2020.”

The 40th annual event is planned for next year - September 10 - 12, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.