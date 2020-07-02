Advertisement

Tahoe region launches new mask campaign ahead of July 4 weekend

Visuals for a new mask campaign for Tahoe area communities.
Visuals for a new mask campaign for Tahoe area communities.(Take Care Tahoe)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:06 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lake Tahoe communities have partnered with the Take Care Tahoe stewardship campaign to encourage those visiting and living in Tahoe to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help keep Tahoe area businesses open.

“Visitors and residents continue to be encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines when in Tahoe, and with orders from both Governors in place we want to remind people to wear masks when they’re here,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund, a Take Care Tahoe partner.

Visuals for a new mask campaign for Tahoe area communities.
Visuals for a new mask campaign for Tahoe area communities.(Take Care Tahoe)

Placer County will distribute the free yard signs with free personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks and hand sanitizer on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Tahoe City at Fire Station 51 and in Kings Beach at the North Tahoe Event Center.

Signs will be available for free for South Shore businesses at the Tahoe Chamber offices at 169 US HWY 50, Stateline, NV 89449.

Billboards will also be posted on all major arteries in route to Tahoe and other signs throughout the region in an effort to encourage responsible tourism.

Berry added, “It’s up to all of us to take care of one another amid this pandemic. Wearing a mask is a simple way to help protect Tahoe and keep businesses open so that it can be enjoyed by everyone over the holiday weekend and beyond.”

Visuals for a new mask campaign for Tahoe area communities.
Visuals for a new mask campaign for Tahoe area communities.(Take Care Tahoe)

The idea was developed by Placer County supervisor Cindy Gustafson and funded by Placer County, the Town of Truckee, City of South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County, Douglas County, the El Dorado Community Foundation and the Tahoe Fund.

Take Care Tahoe is a collective group of more than 50 organizations that love Lake Tahoe and want to see more people connect with this beautiful natural environment.

For more information about the Tahoe Care Tahoe initiative, click here.

Visuals for a new mask campaign for Tahoe area communities.
Visuals for a new mask campaign for Tahoe area communities.(Take Care Tahoe)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Virginia Street to reopen to two way traffic up to Center St./Mary St.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County says it plans to reopen Virginia Street to two-way traffic up to Center Street/Mary Street on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the afternoon.

News

DETR says unemployment site down Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
DETR said the unemployment insurance website will be down Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

News

Holiday Tourism and COVID-19 raise concerns in Truckee

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
Tourism dependent rural California mountain town urges people to "MASK UP" to help keep businesses open during critically important summer season.

Latest News

News

3-acre fire reported on Lake Tahoe south shore

Updated: 10 hours ago
Smoke from the fire was visible on an Alert Wildfire camera.

News

Nevada’s minimum wage increase hits during Coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Nevada's minimum wage has risen to $8/hour for those receiving benefits, $9/hour if not.

News

Nevada's Minimum Wage Rises to $8 Per Hour

Updated: 12 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 5 pm.

News

Two days from eviction and counting

Updated: 12 hours ago
A North Las Vegas mother named Joanna Rivera says she feels trapped, alone, and is afraid.

News

Washoe jail population down, potential suicides steady

Updated: 13 hours ago
The average daily population at the Washoe County jail is down in the wake of the virus, but those inmates with mental health issues, possibly suicidal, have remained steady.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sunny, dry weather is in the forecast through the first week of July. Expect breezy conditions each afternoon with temperatures close to average for early July. Thunderstorms and extreme heat are not expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff