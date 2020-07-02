Tahoe region launches new mask campaign ahead of July 4 weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lake Tahoe communities have partnered with the Take Care Tahoe stewardship campaign to encourage those visiting and living in Tahoe to wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help keep Tahoe area businesses open.

“Visitors and residents continue to be encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines when in Tahoe, and with orders from both Governors in place we want to remind people to wear masks when they’re here,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund, a Take Care Tahoe partner.

Visuals for a new mask campaign for Tahoe area communities. (Take Care Tahoe)

Placer County will distribute the free yard signs with free personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks and hand sanitizer on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Tahoe City at Fire Station 51 and in Kings Beach at the North Tahoe Event Center.

Signs will be available for free for South Shore businesses at the Tahoe Chamber offices at 169 US HWY 50, Stateline, NV 89449.

Billboards will also be posted on all major arteries in route to Tahoe and other signs throughout the region in an effort to encourage responsible tourism.

Berry added, “It’s up to all of us to take care of one another amid this pandemic. Wearing a mask is a simple way to help protect Tahoe and keep businesses open so that it can be enjoyed by everyone over the holiday weekend and beyond.”

Visuals for a new mask campaign for Tahoe area communities. (Take Care Tahoe)

The idea was developed by Placer County supervisor Cindy Gustafson and funded by Placer County, the Town of Truckee, City of South Lake Tahoe, El Dorado County, Douglas County, the El Dorado Community Foundation and the Tahoe Fund.

Take Care Tahoe is a collective group of more than 50 organizations that love Lake Tahoe and want to see more people connect with this beautiful natural environment.

For more information about the Tahoe Care Tahoe initiative, click here.

Visuals for a new mask campaign for Tahoe area communities. (Take Care Tahoe)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.