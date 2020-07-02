Reno man charged in federal courthouse vandalism

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday a Reno man is facing federal charges after allegedly breaking windows at the Reno federal courthouse during the May 30 riot.

Prosecutors allege Keith Leroy Moreno, 27, threw a 23-pound cigarette trash can and two rocks through the first-floor windows of the Bruce R. Thompson Federal Courthouse at 400 S Virginia St. in Reno. Moreno allegedly broke three courthouse windows.

“In addition, Moreno allegedly bragged that law enforcement was not smart enough to find him and claimed that, if there was further civil unrest or rioting, ‘I’d go right back to it,’ " the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The FBI arrested Moreno Wednesday and he made his first appearance before a magistrate on Thursday.

He faces a maximum 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

“Our office is committed to protecting the First Amendment right to peacefully protest and demonstrate,” Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement. “But violence, destruction, and vandalism, including damage to federal property such as courthouses, will not be tolerated.”

