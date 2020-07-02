Advertisement

Nevada’s minimum wage increase hits during Coronavirus pandemic

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:46 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands of Nevadans just got a raise. Even if business isn’t booming thanks to COVID-19.

As of July 1st, the first of five increases to the Silver State’s minimum wage - per legislation signed last June by Governor Steve Sisolak - has gone into affect. Workers receiving qualified benefits must make at least $8 per hour, up from the Federal minimum of $7.25, or $9 per hour if not covered by their employer.

“It’s a tough hit,” said Justin Moscove, co-owner of Flowing Tide Pub. “But I’m just glad we’re open.”

Flowing Tide has six locations across Northern Nevada and another in Las Vegas. Their newest, at the corner of McCarran and Mira Loma in Reno, was scheduled to open the week Nevada’s businesses were shut down in March. Over 200 of their employees make minimum wage plus tips (unlike some states, Nevada doesn’t recognize gratuity as part of wage.)

“The way business was going before we shut down, it would’ve been more manageable,” Moscove says. “Right now, it hurts a lot more.”

Not that Moscove, and his partners, don’t agree with the increase. It just comes at a tough time. But even as many businesses fought to delay the July 1st increase, Nevada Labor Commissioner Shannon Chambers says it would’ve taken legislation.

“We’re confident that Nevada employers will adjust to this and will implement it,” said Chambers. “If we get a complaint or a wage claim, we’ll investigate it and go through the process.

Chambers adds Nevada’s Labor Office encourages anyone - employers or employees - to reach out if any concerns arise.

By 2024, Nevada’s minimum wage will stand at $11 per hour with qualified benefits, $12 per hour without. Moscove hints it’ll lead to increased prices at Flowing Tide Pub, and surely everywhere else.

“Minimum wages go up, it’s reality,” said Moscove. “Hopefully, it’s cyclical.”

“We couldn’t do it without our employees. Our employees are the face of our business. It’s really good to keep them happy.”

On July 1st, two other states increased their minimum wage. Illinois’ now stands at $10 per hour, while Oregon’s rose to $11.50 per hour.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Virginia Street to reopen to two way traffic up to Center St./Mary St.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County says it plans to reopen Virginia Street to two-way traffic up to Center Street/Mary Street on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the afternoon.

News

DETR says unemployment site down Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
DETR said the unemployment insurance website will be down Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

News

Tahoe region launches new mask campaign ahead of July 4 weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
Lawn signs, billboards and other visual reminders hope to encourage visitors to wear a mask to help keep communities safe and Tahoe area businesses open.

News

Holiday Tourism and COVID-19 raise concerns in Truckee

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
Tourism dependent rural California mountain town urges people to "MASK UP" to help keep businesses open during critically important summer season.

Latest News

News

3-acre fire reported on Lake Tahoe south shore

Updated: 10 hours ago
Smoke from the fire was visible on an Alert Wildfire camera.

News

Nevada's Minimum Wage Rises to $8 Per Hour

Updated: 12 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 5 pm.

News

Two days from eviction and counting

Updated: 12 hours ago
A North Las Vegas mother named Joanna Rivera says she feels trapped, alone, and is afraid.

News

Washoe jail population down, potential suicides steady

Updated: 13 hours ago
The average daily population at the Washoe County jail is down in the wake of the virus, but those inmates with mental health issues, possibly suicidal, have remained steady.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sunny, dry weather is in the forecast through the first week of July. Expect breezy conditions each afternoon with temperatures close to average for early July. Thunderstorms and extreme heat are not expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff