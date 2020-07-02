Advertisement

Nevada OSHA: 1 in 4 sites in Las Vegas violate mask mandate

Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - State inspectors say they found one in four bars, businesses, gyms and salons in and around Las Vegas not complying with Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order for people to use face coverings in public places to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The state Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday that compliance statewide was about 80% since the governor’s mask mandate took effect June 26.

OSHA said it visited about 350 places statewide on Wednesday and found southern Nevada sites had a 75 percent compliance rate, while northern Nevada was 84%.

