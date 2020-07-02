Nevada defends church attendance cap in U.S. appeals court

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Lawyers for the state of Nevada say the 50-person cap placed on worship services due to the coronavirus doesn’t infringe on constitutional protections of religious freedom because it doesn’t target anyone’s ideology or opinion.

The state argues in documents filed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week that the right to practice religion freely does not include liberty to expose the community to communicable disease.

It says that temporarily narrowing restrictions on the size of religious services does not outbalance the health and well-being of all citizens.

A church in rural Lyon County is appealing after a federal judge upheld the policy.

