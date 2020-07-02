Advertisement

KidScape Summer Camp continues with new restrictions

By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:45 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Summer camps certainly won't be the same due to COVID-19.

KidScape is in its second week. Founder and owner Christiana Frank has had to tweak her curriculum to keep kids safe. The camp now relies heavily on non-verbal communication because the campers wear masks. Frank says the pandemic has limited the number of kids she can have at her camp but following restrictions from the CDC has not limited the creativity.

Physical distancing has also gotten kids used to our new normal as Frank details, “Kids are coming up to me and saying ‘I’m so glad I took camp because it has given me that experience of staying distant and wearing the mask so that when I go back to school I’ll be ready to start learning and not fidgeting and trying to keep space. So I feel like that’s another great thing that’s going to come out of our summer camps this summer.”

If you want to send your child to a KidScape camp, visit https://kidscapeproductions.com/

