Holiday Tourism and COVID-19 raise concerns in Truckee

California welcome center sign.
California welcome center sign.(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:48 PM PDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It's no secret why the small mountain town of Truckee is always bustling with people. but with the current health crisis and the Fourth of July weekend approaching, city leaders are taking steps to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus.

“A vacation in Truckee for however long it is, whether it’s a day or an extended period of time, is not a vacation from COVID-19,” Dave Polivy, Mayor of Truckee said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new mandate Wednesday, July 1, 2020 re-closing many public places. Visit Truckee also launched the “MASK UP” campaign, and a number of local businesses are on board.

Mayor Polivy added, "Every single business you walk in to masks are required now. A lot of businesses have hand sanitizer right in their entrance ways."

Mayor Polivy stresses that if we make small sacrifices now, like wearing masks and social distancing, Truckee can soon get back to normal.

"It's about all of us working together to be successful and it's really about getting rid of COVID-19 from our community," Mayor Polivy said.

As Coronavirus cases continue to surge, the precautions bring mixed reactions amongst locals.

"I don't try to lose sleep over it I guess but it's a huge concern for everybody," Christopher Gulich, a Truckee resident said.

Robert Nelson, another Truckee resident added, "I personally don't wear a mask, if you want to wear one, that's great it's a choice."

Whether you call Truckee home, or your weekend destination, it's everyone's responsibility to respect those around us.

“Please be courteous of our community and take care of it just the same that you would your own neighborhood.”

Mayor Polivy

Tourism officials say if you’re visiting Truckee and following guidelines, use #RecreateResponsibly #RespectGetsRespect and #StaySafetoStayOpen on social media.

