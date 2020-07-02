3-acre fire reported on Lake Tahoe south shore

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - 9:55 P.M. UPDATE The U.S. Forest Service reports good progress by crews fighting a fire in the South Lake Tahoe area at the Mount Tallac Trailhead.

People driving on California 89 between Camp Richardson and Emerald Bay are asked to use caution as many fire vehicles are parked on the highway.

ORIGINAL STORY: United States Forest Service crews are responding to a wildfire at the Mount Tallac trailhead on Lake Tahoe’s south shore, the USFS Lake Tahoe Management Basin reported.

In a 9 p.m. update, the Forest Service said it was 3 acres. The cause is unknown.

Local, state and federal firefighters responded.

