DETR says unemployment site down Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said the unemployment insurance website will be down Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Users must be logged off by 8 p.m. on Thursday, DETR said Wednesday in a statement.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system and call center will not be impacted by Thursday’s outage. Individuals will be able to file online at http://www.employnv.gov or call the PUA Call Center at 800-603-9681.

DETR ESD UI call center will be open on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for taking information and security calls only and will still have Spanish speaking agents available. Call center staff will not be taking initial or additional claim calls on Friday. DETR ESD UI call centers will be closed on Saturday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

Alorica call center will be open on Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Saturday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

