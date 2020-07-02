Cielo Fire in Spanish Springs is 73 acres, 40% contained

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE 7:10 P.M. The Ciello Fire in Spanish Springs has been mapped at 73 acres and is 40 percent contained, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

Crews will remain on scene overnight mopping up hot spots.

UPDATE 1:45 P.M. Fire crews tell KOLO 8 News Now that progress has been stopped on the Cielo Fire in Spanish Springs after it burned about 75 acres. No structures were damaged.

Officials say a homeowner in the area of La Jolla first reported the fire. No word yet on how it started. An investigation is underway.

UPDATE 1:26 P.M. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office confirms evacuations have been lifted.

UPDATE 1:10 P.M. The Cielo Fire has burned 20 acres in Spanish Springs. Truckee Meadows Fire said structures are threatened.

There is a slow rate of spread, and the fire is being attacked from the air. Our crew on scene sees two planes dropping retardant, three helicopters dropping water, and two Super Scoopers dropping water.

UPDATE 1:P.M. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated all of Calle de la Plata up to Valle Verde Drive. There is air support dropping retardant on the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews are responding to a brush fire in Spanish Springs.

It was reported just after 12 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the area between La Posada Drive and La Jolla Lane.

