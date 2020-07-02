Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Provoked bison attacks woman at Yellowstone National Park

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:49 AM PDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - A bison encounter that left a woman injured in Yellowstone National Park was captured on camera by a family camping nearby.

“The lady got way too close, she just kept provoking the bison,” Jake Larsen said. “She was trying to reach her hand out and pet the thing.”

The Larsens watched a woman at a campsite near theirs as she repeatedly got close to one of the two roaming animals.

“I could hear the bison making noises and blowing steam out,” Jenna Larsen said. “It was just an accident waiting to happen at that point.”

Jenna was recording the moment the bison began to charge.

“She got thrown initially maybe 10, 15 feet in the air across and she was unconscious briefly,” Jodi Larsen said. “She got up, it hit her again.”

Jodi, a nurse, went to help the woman, who had no memory of what happened to her. Yellowstone National Park identified her as a 72-year-old from California.

The woman was airlifted to an Idaho hospital, where she’s since been released.

The Larsens say that from the moment you arrive at the park, there are signs everywhere saying don’t approach the wildlife.

“If you don’t bug them, they’re not going to bug you,” Jenna said. “That’s where they live and people need to be respectful of that.”

Copyright WCCO via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NHP reporting crash on northbound I-580 at Plumb off ramp

Updated: moments ago
NHP is reporting a crash on northbound I-580 near Plumb

News

Fernley expecting more spectators for its 4th of July fireworks show

Updated: moments ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
Areas in Northern Nevada cancelled their fireworks show due to the coronavirus, but Fernley will host a $30,000 fireworks show this Saturday.The event will be held outdoors at the Out of Town Park parking lot and spectators can watch from their cars.

National

'Hamilton' premieres on Disney Plus

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
The theatrical release of the hit Broadway musical premieres for the Fourth of July weekend.

Coronavirus

Trump’s Rushmore trip draws real and figurative fireworks

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

Disney suspends college internship program amid pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The program was initially suspended in mid-March when the theme parks and hotels closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

7,500 expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore event

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
7.5K people are expected to attend Trump's Mount Rushmore Fourth of July celebration Friday amid pandemic

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hour ago
The man was arrested on arson charges.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York man accidentally sets home on fire with fireworks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

National

Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By JAY REEVES
Residents in the landmark civil rights city of Selma, Alabama, are among the critics of a bid to rename the historic bridge where voting rights marchers were beaten in 1965.

News

Washoe school district to consider plan to return to school

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees meeting is Tuesday, July 7, at 2 p.m.