Advertisement

$250,000 CARES Grant headed to Catholic Charities

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At the end of every month, mother of five with one on the way Monique Flowers comes to Catholic Charities to pick up some extra food.

She says this is the time when her pantry and refrigerator run low as her food stamps are expended.

How important is this service? “I am 8 months and I walked down here just to get some food,” she says. Monique is one of the 10,000 households who takes advantage of the food pantry here at Catholic Services.

Recently the agency received word it would be the recipient of a $250,000 CARES grant through the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

“So, we are anticipating we will see a lot of melons, certainly a lot of root vegetables, carrots potatoes. you know those different things,” says Marie Baxter with Catholic Charities. “Some of our agricultural partners have hot house., So, we can get tomatoes; lots of different good quality fresh fruits, fresh vegetables in particular. And we also got a flash freezer, as part of that so we can put away some of these things and use them in the fall and winter,” she says. Baxter says once the food is purchased, the grant also says it must be used in rural, frontier and tribal communities.

Baxter says they will be distributing food across the state from Caliente, even to parts of southern Nevada. “I like that. I love fruit, I am a fruit person,” says Monique of the grant.

Baxter says the money is needed now, but she also worries about the future.

She says her team is gearing up to help service families who soon will not be able to depend upon unemployment federal subsidies. Already she says two income families who are now one income families are finding themselves in need of food provided by the pantry. Baxter says they are pleased to get the $250,000 cares grant.

They have more applications in the hopper.

No doubt most of that money will be used come this September.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Disabled American Veterans raffle begins at Sportsman’s Warehouse

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:47 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
The Reno chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) begins it annual fundraiser Wednesday and several big prizes are up for grabs. But the real mission is to help support local veterans.

News

DSCO launches fitness challenge for Special Olympics athletes

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:12 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
DSCO launches fitness challenge for Special Olympics athletes

News

Thrive Wellness launches new perinatal program

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:04 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Thrive Wellness launches new perinatal program.

KOLO Cares

Rim Trail Challenge begins

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:44 PM PDT
|
By Josh Little
Tahoe Rim Trail Challenge Begins

Latest News

Community

Supreme Court Protecting Local LGBTQ Workers From Discrimination

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:46 PM PDT
|

KOLO Cares

Nevada Humane Society in need of foster families

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:12 PM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
This time of year, the Nevada Humane Society sees an increased demand in the need for foster families.

KOLO Cares

Tax extension deadline July 15

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:10 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
90 day extension to file taxes for 2019 ends July 15

KOLO Cares

KOLO 8 Race Relations Town Hall

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 3:07 PM PDT
|
By Tabnie Dozier
KOLO 8 News Now is continuing the discussion of race relations in our area as our community strives to bring an end to systemic racism.

KOLO Cares

Learn how to become a foster or adoptive family

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:35 AM PDT
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Washoe County Human Services Agency is hosting a virtual orientation to recruit more foster and adoptive families.

KOLO Cares

Virtual Town Halls on community policing happening tonight

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 4:20 PM PDT
|
By Audrey Owsley
Two virtual town halls will be held Monday night to discuss community policing in Northern Nevada and South Lake Tahoe.