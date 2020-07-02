$250,000 CARES Grant headed to Catholic Charities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At the end of every month, mother of five with one on the way Monique Flowers comes to Catholic Charities to pick up some extra food.

She says this is the time when her pantry and refrigerator run low as her food stamps are expended.

How important is this service? “I am 8 months and I walked down here just to get some food,” she says. Monique is one of the 10,000 households who takes advantage of the food pantry here at Catholic Services.

Recently the agency received word it would be the recipient of a $250,000 CARES grant through the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

“So, we are anticipating we will see a lot of melons, certainly a lot of root vegetables, carrots potatoes. you know those different things,” says Marie Baxter with Catholic Charities. “Some of our agricultural partners have hot house., So, we can get tomatoes; lots of different good quality fresh fruits, fresh vegetables in particular. And we also got a flash freezer, as part of that so we can put away some of these things and use them in the fall and winter,” she says. Baxter says once the food is purchased, the grant also says it must be used in rural, frontier and tribal communities.

Baxter says they will be distributing food across the state from Caliente, even to parts of southern Nevada. “I like that. I love fruit, I am a fruit person,” says Monique of the grant.

Baxter says the money is needed now, but she also worries about the future.

She says her team is gearing up to help service families who soon will not be able to depend upon unemployment federal subsidies. Already she says two income families who are now one income families are finding themselves in need of food provided by the pantry. Baxter says they are pleased to get the $250,000 cares grant.

They have more applications in the hopper.

No doubt most of that money will be used come this September.

