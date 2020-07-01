Video released of person throwing Molotov cocktail at police substation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asks for the public’s help finding the person who threw a Molotov cocktail at the Metro’s northeast area command substation at 3750 Cecile Ave. on Tuesday night.

There were no injuries, but police are treating it as a serious offense.

Las Vegas Metro released surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police at 702-828-7777. People can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous go to www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

A Molotov cocktail is typically a glass bottle filled with flammable liquid and with something stuffed into the opening that can be set on fire.

