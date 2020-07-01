Vegas officer shot at protest heads to spinal cord center

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A police officer who was shot in the head during a Las Vegas Strip protest of the death of George Floyd has departed for an out-of-state medical facility.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports a procession of police and fire vehicles escorted an ambulance taking officer Shay Mikalonis to the McCarran International Airport Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of officers also lined the streets to see him off. Mikalonis is heading to an undisclosed facility that specializes in spinal cord injuries. The 29-year-old was shot June 1 during protests over the death of Floyd at the hands of police. He is paralyzed from the neck down.

