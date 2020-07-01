The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Plans Pavement Preservation Projects for California Ave., Mayberry Dr. and First St.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC is beginning the design of pavement preservation projects planned for California Avenue, Mayberry Drive and First Street as part of a combined project called Reno Consolidated 20-01. The community is invited to view an online presentation at rtcwashoe.com and provide comments through June 30, 2020.

The RTC keeps an inventory of the condition of our regional roadways to ensure they are maintained in good condition. California Avenue, Mayberry Drive and West First Street were noted as pavement preservation candidates last year. These streets are beginning to deteriorate and it is time to repair them. In addition to repairing the streets, the RTC will make these areas more accessible for pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users.

California Avenue: On California Avenue, between Booth Street and Hunter Lake Drive, the RTC will rehabilitate the roadway, make ADA improvements, create bicycle and pedestrian connectivity, add and maintain sidewalks, and improve safety. At the California Avenue/Mayberry Drive intersection, the RTC plans reconfigure it to a four-way intersection with crosswalks, use engineering to slow traffic entering the neighborhood, and create fewer conflict points between pedestrians, bicycles and cars, creating a safer roadway. The RTC will also improve ADA access to the Route 16 transit stops on California Ave. near Arbutus Street and Hunter Lake Drive.

Mayberry Drive: In addition to the intersection improvements mentioned above, on Mayberry Drive, from Memory Lane to California Avenue, the RTC will rehabilitate the roadway and maintain sidewalk connectivity and existing bike lanes.

First Street: On First Street, from Sierra Street to Virginia Street, the RTC plans to rehabilitate the roadway, make ADA improvements and replace sidewalks.

To provide comments or ask questions, visit rtcwashoe.com, provide comments by mailing them to Judy Tortelli, RTC Project Manager, 1105 Terminal Way, Suite #108, Reno, NV 89502, emailing jtortelli@rtcwashoe.com, or calling (775) 335-1824.

These projects represent an approximate $4.4-million investment in our community funded with fuel tax revenue. Final project design is expected in December 2020 and construction is anticipated to begin in late summer of 2021.

Learn more at rtcwashoe.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.