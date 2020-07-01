Advertisement

Teen drowns after rescuing boy in Calaveras County lake

(AP GraphicsBank)
(AP GraphicsBank)(AP)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:16 AM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (AP) - The Calaveras County sheriff’s dive team has recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy who saved a younger boy from drowning in Lake Camanche and then disappeared under water last weekend.

The Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported a 12-year-old boy went into the water Sunday afternoon and began having trouble because he did not know how to swim and the lake bottom is uneven.

The 17-year-old went in and was able to grab the younger boy and hand him off to another swimmer.

Witnesses reported the 17-year-old then became tired, suffered a leg cramp and went under water.

MEDIA RELEASE Contact: Sergeant Greg Stark Release Date: June 30th 2020 Release Time: 1:10 PM Drowning Victim...

Posted by Calaveras County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

