Teen drowns after rescuing boy in Calaveras County lake
SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (AP) - The Calaveras County sheriff’s dive team has recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy who saved a younger boy from drowning in Lake Camanche and then disappeared under water last weekend.
The Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported a 12-year-old boy went into the water Sunday afternoon and began having trouble because he did not know how to swim and the lake bottom is uneven.
The 17-year-old went in and was able to grab the younger boy and hand him off to another swimmer.
Witnesses reported the 17-year-old then became tired, suffered a leg cramp and went under water.
