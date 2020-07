Reno Wine Walk (Reno Riverwalk District)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This year’s Reno Wine Walk will have new twist.

Because of the pandemic, organizers are making it a virtual event.

Tickets are $40 each. Funds from the event will support 75 local businesses affected by the cancellation.

The Reno Wine Walk is Saturday, July 18.

