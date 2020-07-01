Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe extends closure over COVID-19

PYRAMID LAKE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is extending its closure order to protect the health of tribal members and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The closure order applies to all recreational activities at Pyramid Lake including boating, camping, fishing, and day use.

The Tribe has not said when the lake will be reopened, except that a “tentative opening timeframe will be announced at a later date.”

In addition, the Tribe will continue to screen all traffic entering Pyramid Lake tribal lands. Checkpoints are set up at State Route 446 near the intersection of State Route 447 in Nixon, and State Route 445 near mile marker 28 south of Sutcliffe. Only residential and business traffic is allowed and drivers who cannot show proof of residency will be turned around.

The Tribe said in a statement, “The Pyramid Lake Tribal Council recognizes that American Indian populations on remote reservations are highly vulnerable not only due to the nature of COVID-19 but due to the lack of medical facilities and staff to address their needs. The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is no exception to these threats.”

