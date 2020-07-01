Police trying to identify witness to Sparks Officer-Involved shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police Detectives are trying to identify a witness who may have information on an officer-involved shooting in Sparks on May 4, 2020.

The shooting happened at the Motel 6 on Victorian Avenue. One person was killed at the scene, but no officers were injured.

Reno Police say the woman scene in the photos is only being sought as a witness. Detectives want to ask her questions about what she might know about the shooting.

Anyone with information about this woman is asked to contact Reno Police Department Robbery/Homicide Detective Allison Jenkins (775) 376-6690, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW.

