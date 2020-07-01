Advertisement

Organizers say half of Artown’s events will be virtual

Organizers say there’s more than 300 events this month and half of those will be online due to COVID-19.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:01 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Artown will kick-off Wednesday for its 25th year, but will be different. Organizers said there’s more than 300 events this month and at least half of those will be a virtual experience because of the coronavirus.

Executive Director Beth MacMillan said since the shutdowns, organizers and artists had to find creative ways to still offer this annual event. “We really are trying to find ways, for our arts industry to showcase and provide an outlet not only for themselves, but to heal the community.”

She added, “I think what’s really going to come out of this is the creativity of the arts industry, it’s really going to emerge with some interesting art forms and stages.”

The in-person events will follow local and state directives such as social distancing and limits on capacity. “Another dance company is rehearsing in parking lots and on the plaza in Pioneer Center, McKinley Arts and Culture Center on the grass, so they are adhering to protocol, but they are finding new places to rehearse and perform.”

MacMillan said one of the initiatives this year is Heartown, the community can participate and showcase personal art in the comfort of their own space. “I think the community absolutely needs an outlet and to feel uplifted to create Heartown, to get their kids involved, their grandmothers involved, and businesses involved, to really enjoy what July has to offer.”

“I think depression and loneliness can set in at a time like this and this is an opportunity to circumvent that, and say hey we can all be in this together, and we can have a good time while we do it,” said MacMillan.

Since half of the events are online this year, MacMillan said artists will have a wide-ranging audience. “So instead of having people coming to us, we are taking Artown and Reno, our branding all the way to different countries, all over the world.”

Artown is kicking off with a virtual performance tonight at 7:30 p.m.

For a list of the events you can click https://artown.org/.

