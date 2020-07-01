Northern NV State Veterans Home COVID Cases

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada State Veterans Home (NNSVH) reports 11 new infections.

Two of the cases involve residents and nine of the cases are staff members. The NNSVH reports that all of the patients are either asymptomatic or are stable with mild symptoms.

The new infections bring the total positive cases at the facility to 8 residents and 14 staff members.

The COVID-19 positive residents are all in isolation and the staff members are self-quarantined at home.

