Newsom to ‘tighten things up’ as coronavirus cases rise

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he plans to “tighten things up” when it comes to the state’s stay-at-home order ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend.

California has confirmed close to 223,000 infections, a nearly 50% increase over two weeks ago that’s been driven in part by the state’s ability to test more people.

But more concerning for state officials is the steady growth in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Newsom said Tuesday that the state will be more aggressive on enforcing public health orders.

Newsom spoke at a motel in Pittsburg, where about a dozen protesters interrupted his speech to demand police reforms.

#COVID19 is on the rise.



We flattened the curve once, we can do it again.



We can crush this pandemic. We can get past this. But we have to be tougher and we have to do it TOGETHER.



Wear your mask. Practice physical distancing. Do your part.



Your actions will save lives. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 30, 2020

