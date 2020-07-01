Newsom to ‘tighten things up’ as coronavirus cases rise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he plans to “tighten things up” when it comes to the state’s stay-at-home order ahead of the busy Fourth of July weekend.
California has confirmed close to 223,000 infections, a nearly 50% increase over two weeks ago that’s been driven in part by the state’s ability to test more people.
But more concerning for state officials is the steady growth in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. Newsom said Tuesday that the state will be more aggressive on enforcing public health orders.
Newsom spoke at a motel in Pittsburg, where about a dozen protesters interrupted his speech to demand police reforms.
