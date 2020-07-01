Nevada Donor Network urging residents to register

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A statewide nonprofit estimate that close to 27,000 donor registrations have been missed during the DMV closures due to covid 19.

The Nevada Donor Network is responsible for facilitating eye, tissue and organ donations in our state. The agency says more than 60% of adults in the Silver State are registered and almost 100% made that decision at the DMV.

Leaders are hopeful that you’ll check yes to offering the lifesaving and healing gift of donation as Monica Myles with the organization explains, “Right now, there are more than 600 Nevadans waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant so donations must continue even through this crisis and we are doing our very best to try and save lives in the midst of this.”

We know the lines are long and the DMV is working by appointment only right now, so you can also sign up online and learn more at www.nvdonor.org .

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.