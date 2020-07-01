Advertisement

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 1:53 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – More remains were found Wednesday in the search for missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

One suspect in her disappearance is dead and at least one other suspect is in custody.

Investigators found the additional remains Wednesday after returning to an area near the Leon River where partial remains were discovered Tuesday in a shallow grave.

Authorities returned to the site Wednesday morning to process the scene for evidence using drones and cadaver dogs while DNA and dental records are being used in an effort to identify the remains found Tuesday, officials said.

Early Wednesday a Fort Hood soldier who was wanted in connection with Guillen’s disappearance shot himself to death as Killeen officers approached him.

Texas Rangers have arrested the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier in connection with the disappearance and an attorney for Guillen’s family said Wednesday that a second suspect was in custody, as well.

Attorney Natalie Khawam said during a virtual news conference Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that evidence connects the remains to the missing soldier, but provided no specifics.

A resident who smelled an unusual odor in the area Tuesday called the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, which found the remains in a shallow grave near where Texas Equusearch volunteers scoured the river earlier as part of their effort to find Guillen, who disappeared sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 22.

“The search is over,” the group’s founder, Tim Miller, told KWTX as he left to head for the scene.

Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment Engineer Squadron Headquarters.

Keys to her car and her barracks room and her ID card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she had worked earlier in the day.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

Guillen, an avid runner, is 5-foot-2, weighs 126 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

A reward totaling $50,000 is offered for information leading to her whereabouts.

Anguish and anger of missing soldier’s mother inspired California artist

(Courtesy of Cherine Mendoza)
(Courtesy of Cherine Mendoza)(Courtesy photo)

The anguish and anger of the mother of the missing soldier, Gloria Guillen, as she spoke at a news conference on June 23, inspired a California artist to create images of Vanessa to share on social media.

“Hearing her mom speak at that press conference tore me apart. I just had my baby and as a mother, I just clicked with her,” said Cherine Mendoza, who lives in the Los Angeles area.

Mendoza used to paint pictures of such historical figures as Frida, Yalitza, and Selena, but since hearing Vanessa’s story she says she feels called, as a mother and a Latina, to create art that can inform others on what is happening in the world today.

“I needed to do this,” she said.

“I am not an activist, I’m not out there, I have kids so I have to connect my artwork with what is going on,” Mendoza said.

“They need to hear us roar and that we are with her (Gloria) and someone like me who doesn’t know her I feel her pain and I am going to try to contribute in any way that I can,” Mendoza said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group via KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Virginia Street to reopen to two way traffic up to Center St./Mary St.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County says it plans to reopen Virginia Street to two-way traffic up to Center Street/Mary Street on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the afternoon.

News

DETR says unemployment site down Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
DETR said the unemployment insurance website will be down Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

News

Tahoe region launches new mask campaign ahead of July 4 weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
Lawn signs, billboards and other visual reminders hope to encourage visitors to wear a mask to help keep communities safe and Tahoe area businesses open.

News

Holiday Tourism and COVID-19 raise concerns in Truckee

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
Tourism dependent rural California mountain town urges people to "MASK UP" to help keep businesses open during critically important summer season.

Latest News

News

3-acre fire reported on Lake Tahoe south shore

Updated: 10 hours ago
Smoke from the fire was visible on an Alert Wildfire camera.

News

Nevada’s minimum wage increase hits during Coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Nevada's minimum wage has risen to $8/hour for those receiving benefits, $9/hour if not.

News

Nevada's Minimum Wage Rises to $8 Per Hour

Updated: 12 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 5 pm.

News

Two days from eviction and counting

Updated: 12 hours ago
A North Las Vegas mother named Joanna Rivera says she feels trapped, alone, and is afraid.

News

Washoe jail population down, potential suicides steady

Updated: 13 hours ago
The average daily population at the Washoe County jail is down in the wake of the virus, but those inmates with mental health issues, possibly suicidal, have remained steady.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sunny, dry weather is in the forecast through the first week of July. Expect breezy conditions each afternoon with temperatures close to average for early July. Thunderstorms and extreme heat are not expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff