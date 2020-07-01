Gov. Sisolak calls for special Legislature session on July 8th

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has officially called for the Legislature to convene in a special session on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, to address the state’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget crisis.

When the Governor issued his Stay-at-Home directive in March, state revenues suffered severe declines. Gaming revenues for the state dropped by nearly 100% in April and May.

“I look forward to joining Nevada’s lawmakers to undertake this difficult budget process and finalize necessary reductions while prioritizing the resources necessary to protect the health and safety of Nevada’s residents.”

Gov. Sisolak has not yet signed the Special Session proclamation, but the session may address other issues beyond the state’s financial situation, including Criminal and Social Justice reform.

A news release from the Governor’s Office states, “While the Governor is hopeful that the special session will commence on July 8, due to the unprecedented nature of the State’s current situation, he will remain flexible and provide any updates on the timing of the session as needed, based on public health conditions.”

