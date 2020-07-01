Advertisement

DSCO launches fitness challenge for Special Olympics athletes

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 5:12 PM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -While the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run is suspended this year, it didn't stop the Douglas County Sheriff's Office from launching their own fitness challenge for Special Olympics athletes

“One of the unintended consequences of this COVID-19 is that the normal services or activities have been suspended,” explained Sheriff Dan Coverley, Douglas County. “So now it’s like what do we do? We try to be creative and come up with something to do to help them and be supportive.”

Before joining the fitness challenge, participants were first required to complete a virtual workout which consisted of 8 different exercises...and you can bet they brought on their A game.

DSCO Launches Special Olympics
DSCO Launches Special Olympics(KOLO)

“I’ve been doing the fitness challenge of the videos on my phone for a while and i’m getting good at it,” said Special Olympics athlete Megan Crandall.

Cody Pierce is also a Special Olympics athlete who participates in a multitude of sports during his free time.

“I do lots of workouts like dumbbells and lift weights and lots more,” said Pierce.

At the end, each participant received certificate of completion and tasty donuts to celebrate, but no matter where you are, the goal is the same....having fun while staying active.

“There’s a lot of things we can outside especially by ourselves,” added Sheriff Coverley. “Or with our family and we want to encourage that and to give these special and they’re truly special individuals as much support as we can.”

If you’re interested in being part of the action next year....here is a word of advice:

“Work hard, keep trying, never give up even when the challenge is hard just keep on going,” said Tony Maresca, Special Olympics athlete

For Special Olympics athlete Heather Dreyer, you can bet you’ll see her next year.

“I’m going to keep going as long as I can, go Special Olympics!” said Dreyer.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Virginia Street to reopen to two way traffic up to Center St./Mary St.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County says it plans to reopen Virginia Street to two-way traffic up to Center Street/Mary Street on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the afternoon.

News

DETR says unemployment site down Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
DETR said the unemployment insurance website will be down Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight.

News

Tahoe region launches new mask campaign ahead of July 4 weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
Lawn signs, billboards and other visual reminders hope to encourage visitors to wear a mask to help keep communities safe and Tahoe area businesses open.

News

Holiday Tourism and COVID-19 raise concerns in Truckee

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
Tourism dependent rural California mountain town urges people to "MASK UP" to help keep businesses open during critically important summer season.

Latest News

News

3-acre fire reported on Lake Tahoe south shore

Updated: 10 hours ago
Smoke from the fire was visible on an Alert Wildfire camera.

News

Nevada’s minimum wage increase hits during Coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
Nevada's minimum wage has risen to $8/hour for those receiving benefits, $9/hour if not.

News

Nevada's Minimum Wage Rises to $8 Per Hour

Updated: 12 hours ago
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 5 pm.

News

Two days from eviction and counting

Updated: 12 hours ago
A North Las Vegas mother named Joanna Rivera says she feels trapped, alone, and is afraid.

News

Washoe jail population down, potential suicides steady

Updated: 12 hours ago
The average daily population at the Washoe County jail is down in the wake of the virus, but those inmates with mental health issues, possibly suicidal, have remained steady.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sunny, dry weather is in the forecast through the first week of July. Expect breezy conditions each afternoon with temperatures close to average for early July. Thunderstorms and extreme heat are not expected through the next 10 days. -Jeff