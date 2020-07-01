DSCO launches fitness challenge for Special Olympics athletes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -While the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run is suspended this year, it didn't stop the Douglas County Sheriff's Office from launching their own fitness challenge for Special Olympics athletes

“One of the unintended consequences of this COVID-19 is that the normal services or activities have been suspended,” explained Sheriff Dan Coverley, Douglas County. “So now it’s like what do we do? We try to be creative and come up with something to do to help them and be supportive.”

Before joining the fitness challenge, participants were first required to complete a virtual workout which consisted of 8 different exercises...and you can bet they brought on their A game.

DSCO Launches Special Olympics (KOLO)

“I’ve been doing the fitness challenge of the videos on my phone for a while and i’m getting good at it,” said Special Olympics athlete Megan Crandall.

Cody Pierce is also a Special Olympics athlete who participates in a multitude of sports during his free time.

“I do lots of workouts like dumbbells and lift weights and lots more,” said Pierce.

At the end, each participant received certificate of completion and tasty donuts to celebrate, but no matter where you are, the goal is the same....having fun while staying active.

“There’s a lot of things we can outside especially by ourselves,” added Sheriff Coverley. “Or with our family and we want to encourage that and to give these special and they’re truly special individuals as much support as we can.”

If you’re interested in being part of the action next year....here is a word of advice:

“Work hard, keep trying, never give up even when the challenge is hard just keep on going,” said Tony Maresca, Special Olympics athlete

For Special Olympics athlete Heather Dreyer, you can bet you’ll see her next year.

“I’m going to keep going as long as I can, go Special Olympics!” said Dreyer.

