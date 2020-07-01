Disabled American Veterans raffle begins at Sportsman’s Warehouse

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) begins it annual fundraiser Wednesday and several big prizes are up for grabs. But the real mission is to help support local veterans.

Everyday for the next three month, Frank Greenwood with the DAV will be in front of Sportsman’s Warehouse on Moana and Kietzke selling raffle tickets.

“This is the only means that we have to raise funds to take care of our disabled veterans, widows, and orphans,” he said.

That’s 92 straight days of asking people to help support our veterans. It’s something he’s been doing for the last 16 years.

“In order for someone to believe in you, they need to see that you believe in what you’re doing,” he said. “So I’m dedicating those 92 days, and I want the public to know that I’m a man of my word.”

This is the only fundraiser of the year for the DAV. There are no continuous funds that come in, so selling the tickets is critical. Last year, they raised over $100,000. All of that money staying right here in northern Nevada, supporting other organizations like Gold Star Families and supplying vans to the VA Hospital to help veterans get to their appointment.

But this year things are different thanks to COVID-19.

For starters, they will be offering VSO operations to help process benefit paperwork for veterans- something they haven’t been able to do for the last 16 weeks.

And they are cutting the number of tickets sold from 10,000 to 7,000. That means they will be taking in $30,000 less than last year.

Still, the money raised will go a long way considering a lot of the organizations the DAV supports, like Honor Flight Nevada, are not operating due to the virus.

“We’re not greedy,” Greenwood said. “We’re not we’re not going to take any more than what we’re going to do what we’ve been doing with.”

There will also be safety measures in place while Greenwood sells the tickets. But Greenwood says he is there it interact with people.

“There’s still fun to be had,” he said. “A lot of conversation. We’ll have some WW2 vets here, some Honor Flight members will be here. Just come down and get to know your veterans. We would love to meet you, and greet you, and be a part of your lives.”

Some of the prizes include two Polaris Sportsman 450 ATVs, a Ridgeline 6.5 Creedmore Rifle, as well as door prizes.

Tickets cost $10 each and you can buy them any day through September 26, 2020. The only day Greenwood is taking off is the 4th of July.

