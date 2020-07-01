Advertisement

Department of Homeland Security to safeguard US monuments

The White House is visible behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington, with the word "Killer" spray painted on its base. Protesters tried to topple the statue Monday night. President Tump had tweeted late Monday that those who tried to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House faced 10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act.
The White House is visible behind a statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Washington, with the word "Killer" spray painted on its base. Protesters tried to topple the statue Monday night. President Tump had tweeted late Monday that those who tried to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park across the street from the White House faced 10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:41 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency that was created to improve the nation’s response to terrorism announced Wednesday that it will be adding the protection of statues and monuments to its mission.

Acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says the agency has established a task force to protect historic landmarks against vandalism and destruction from “violent anarchists and rioters” around the nation.

Wolf said DHS personnel would be deployed over the Fourth of July weekend to protect landmarks in the event of any civil unrest.

“We want to make sure that our facilities are protected, the statues and monuments on those facilities are protected and of course the people that work in those buildings are protected as well,” he said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.”

The establishment of the task force comes at the direction of President Donald Trump, who issued an executive order Friday directing federal authorities to protect monuments after protesters tried to pull down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House.

Demonstrators protesting the killing by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis have toppled or damaged statues of historic figures during recent demonstrations against racial injustice. Many of the statues have ties to Colonialism or the Confederacy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

National

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

National Politics

Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The justices agreed on Thursday to hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court order for the material to be turned over to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

National Politics

Lawmakers to get classified briefing on Russia bounty intel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, MATTHEW LEE and JAMES LaPORTA
U.S. officials will provide a classified briefing for congressional leaders Thursday about the intelligence assessment that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?

Updated: 2 hours ago
In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, health experts agree that wearing masks or other face coverings in public helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus when people can't socially distance by staying 6 feet apart.

National

U.S., South Africa report new record coronavirus rises

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID RISING and JAKE COYLE Associated Press
The U.S. recorded 50,700 new cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, as many states struggled to contain the spread of the pandemic.

National

Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA’s Moore

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Missouri man was freed from prison Wednesday after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by WNBA star Maya Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges.

Coronavirus

Closing bars to stop coronavirus spread is backed by science

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
Authorities are closing honky tonks, bars and other drinking establishments in some parts of the U.S. to stem the surge of COVID-19 infections — a move backed by sound science about risk factors that go beyond wearing or not wearing masks.

News

Virginia Street to reopen to two way traffic up to Center St./Mary St.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County says it plans to reopen Virginia Street to two-way traffic up to Center Street/Mary Street on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the afternoon.

National

Major Pizza Hut, Wendy’s franchisee files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
The group has been struggling with pandemic-related shut-downs, rising labor and food costs, and massive debt of nearly $1 billion.