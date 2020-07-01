COVID-19 testing available at Lake Tahoe Community College through the end of July

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC) officials say they will continue to serve as an appointment-only COVID-19 testing site center through the month of July 2020.

College officials say the Physical Education Building is now the only large-scale COVID-19 active virus testing site in El Dorado County and to keep the testing center open will be made on a month-to-month basis going forward.

Health service staff is conducting nasal swab tests in LTCC’s PE building by appointment only in order to determine the active presence of the COVID-19 virus at the time of testing.

Officials say the antibody tests to detect if someone has already been exposed to the virus is not offered at this time. The college says tests will be available to any county resident regardless of their health, access to medical insurance, or immigration status free of charge, people with COVID-19 symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath will have priority.

To schedule an appointment, visit the Logistics Health Incorporated test site (https://lhi.care/covidtesting) or call 888-634-1123. Test results take 48-72 hours. Patients who test positively will be contacted via telephone by a nurse.

LTCC’s main parking lot is divided, with barricades and signage used to limit access to the PE building to medical personnel and test patients only. Security checkpoints are in place to keep those visiting for tests from accessing any other college facilities. No college personnel will be involved in testing work.

LTCC says when the testing site closes, PE Building will undergo an intensive sterilization process led by public health experts before returning to service for college activities.

LTCC is located at One College Drive off of Al Tahoe Boulevard in the heart of South Lake Tahoe. Testing days and hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 7am to 12pm and 1pm to 7pm, closed Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.ltcc.edu.

