Christopher Columbus statue removed from outside Columbus City Hall

The Christopher Columbus statue at Columbus City Hall has been removed. Crews and a crane arrived overnight Wednesday for the removal process on the south plaza of the building in the city's downtown.

On June 18th, Columbus mayor Andrew Ginther ordered that the statue be removed "as soon as possible."

The Columbus Arts Commission voted to approve the removal of the statue a few days later and have been tasked by the mayor to launch a community-driven process to find a new statue that embraces diversity.

A spokesperson for the city says the removal of the statue cost about $90,000.