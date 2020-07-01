Changes to summer activities at Vail Resorts in Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Almost four months ago, ski and snowboard resorts around Lake Tahoe all temporarily shut down due to COVID-19. Now, many are wondering when they'll open back up for summer activities. There will also be guidelines you need to follow for your next adventure.

"The safety of our employees, guests and mountain communities is a top priority," Susan Whitman, Tahoe Region Communications Manager for Vail Resorts said.

Summer activities at Northstar California Resort, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort will resume Friday, July 3, 2020.

Whitman added, "Refresh and recharge and have fun outdoors doing the activities we all love so much in the beautiful Tahoe region."

That includes Gondola rides and hiking at all resorts, grab 'n go food options at Northstar, The Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster at Heavenly, and biking and disc golf at Kirkwood.

"Summer is such a special time here in Tahoe so we're really looking forward to welcoming our guests back outdoors and providing that access to the mountain," Whitman said.

However, reopening will come with some new rules. Guests are asked to follow social distancing and wear face coverings in certain areas. Plexiglass barriers have also been installed.

Whitman added, “We will also be frequently cleaning high touch areas with EPA approved products and all of transactions will be cashless.”

Employees are also required to wear a face covering, undergo daily health screenings and training for proper safety measures.

These resorts are also popular destinations for snow sports.

"These summer operations will help us gather a lot of insights that'll help us to inform the next winter season, but we're looking forward to welcoming our guests back for winter as well," Whitman said.

With all that Tahoe has to offer, you can still make the most of summer while protecting yourself and those around you.

A breakdown of which activities will be available on what dates is provided below:

Northstar California Resort – Open Thursdays through Sundays, July 3 through August 16, then Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 4

Scenic Big Springs Gondola rides and hiking trail access beginning July 3 (no hiking access via Zephyr Express until July 10)

Zephyr Express chairlift open for bike hauls and scenic hiking beginning July 10

Advanced purchase for the Northstar Bike Park, scenic gondola rides and hiking are recommended (additional details will be available on NorthstarCalifornia.com in the coming weeks)

Northstar Bike Park will open on July 10 with select trails, from less difficult to expert

Additional details on what trails will be available will be provided closer to opening day

The Bike Park plans to operate the majority of trails throughout the season, subject to change, and expects to open with segments of its most popular trails, including Livewire, Coaster and Tryumph

Intermittent trail closures will be encountered around the Vista Express lift area between August and October as Northstar carries out forest health and snowmaking improvements

In order remain in compliance with physical distancing protocols while also providing guests with the best possible riding experience, Northstar will have a daily maximum on the number of tickets sold for the bike park - advanced purchase is recommended

Northstar Golf Course opening July 15

Grab ‘n go food and drink options at the Lodge at Big Springs and “The Turn” at Northstar Golf Course

*Beginning Aug. 16, Northstar will operate Fridays through Sundays until closing day

Heavenly Mountain Resort – Open Daily July 3 through Sept. 7

Heavenly Gondola and Tamarack Express Chairlift*

Hiking Trails

Ridge Rider Mountain Coaster (targeting July 3, date subject to change)

Grab ‘n go food and drink options at Café Blue and Tamarack Lodge

*Tamarack Express Chairlift (targeting July 15, date subject to change)

Kirkwood Mountain Resort – Open Daily for Human-powered Activities

The General Store

Hiking and Biking Trails (no lift access)

Disc Golf

Visitors must pack it in and pack it out

