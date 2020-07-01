Advertisement

Caught on camera: Young Black boy playing basketball hides as police drive past

Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 3:14 AM PDT|Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:12 AM PDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL, Conn. (News 12/CNN) - A Connecticut father is opening up about a video showing his 9-year-old son hide from a police car while playing basketball “because they killed George Floyd.”

Stacey Pierre-Louis says he was stunned when he watched home security video of his 9-year-old son Eliah dribbling a basketball in his driveway in Trumbull, Connecticut. As a police officer drove by, Eliah, who is Black, stopped dribbling and moved behind a car, hiding from view until the patrol car was gone. It was only then that he went back to playing basketball.

“It’s shocking. I watched it like three times. I couldn’t believe what I saw. I asked why he did what he did. He replied, ‘Because they killed George Floyd,’” Pierre-Louis said.

The father later shared the video to Instagram, writing, “Why does he feel like he has to hide when he isn’t doing anything wrong?”

Pierre-Louis also wrote that Eliah doesn’t see the news, and they don’t talk negatively about police at home, adding, “I didn’t know what and still don’t know what to say to him to make it better.”

“We try to shelter these kids, right? But it’s inevitable. You can’t keep them from every screen. You can’t keep them from every play date. They know what’s going on,” Pierre-Louis said.

The father soon found out his post resonated with more than just a few parents. The clip was shared across social media, racking up more than 100,000 views and starting a dialogue about what it’s like to raise a Black child in modern times.

The video even caught the attention of NBA star LeBron James, Eliah’s favorite basketball player, who tweeted it “breaks my heart.”

Pierre-Louis hopes his family’s experience can help bring people together and make a positive difference.

"It opened up the chance to have these uncomfortable but necessary conversations with our kids," he said. "I think that's very much necessary, and I hope that this ends up on the right side of change."

The father says his family has lived in Trumbull for two years. During that time, they’ve had a positive experience with the police department.

Copyright 2020 News 12 Connecticut, Family video, Twitter via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

National

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By JIM MUSTIAN
Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

National Politics

Justices keep hold on secret Russia investigation material

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The justices agreed on Thursday to hear the Trump administration's appeal of a lower court order for the material to be turned over to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

National Politics

Lawmakers to get classified briefing on Russia bounty intel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, MATTHEW LEE and JAMES LaPORTA
U.S. officials will provide a classified briefing for congressional leaders Thursday about the intelligence assessment that Russia offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Does wearing a mask pose any health risks?

Updated: 2 hours ago
In areas where COVID-19 is spreading, health experts agree that wearing masks or other face coverings in public helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus when people can't socially distance by staying 6 feet apart.

National

U.S., South Africa report new record coronavirus rises

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID RISING and JAKE COYLE Associated Press
The U.S. recorded 50,700 new cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, as many states struggled to contain the spread of the pandemic.

National

Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA’s Moore

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Missouri man was freed from prison Wednesday after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by WNBA star Maya Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges.

Coronavirus

Closing bars to stop coronavirus spread is backed by science

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CARLA K. JOHNSON
Authorities are closing honky tonks, bars and other drinking establishments in some parts of the U.S. to stem the surge of COVID-19 infections — a move backed by sound science about risk factors that go beyond wearing or not wearing masks.

News

Virginia Street to reopen to two way traffic up to Center St./Mary St.

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County says it plans to reopen Virginia Street to two-way traffic up to Center Street/Mary Street on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the afternoon.

National

Major Pizza Hut, Wendy’s franchisee files for bankruptcy

Updated: 3 hours ago
The group has been struggling with pandemic-related shut-downs, rising labor and food costs, and massive debt of nearly $1 billion.