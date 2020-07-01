CA governor rolls back more openings due to COVID-19 virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a three-week closure of bars and indoor operations of restaurants and certain other businesses in Los Angeles and 18 other counties as the state deals with increasing cases of COVID-19.

The governor’s order Wednesday also covers indoor operations of movie theaters, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

The governor says the counties encompass more than 70% of California’s population.

Contra Costa County

Fresno County

Glenn County

Imperial County

Kern County

Kings County

Los Angeles County

Merced County

Orange County

Riverside County

Sacramento County

San Bernardino County

San Joaquin County

Santa Barbara County

Santa Clara County

Solano County

Stanislaus County

Tulare County

Ventura County

#COVID19 continues to spread at an alarming rate.



Effective immediately, 19 counties must close indoors operations for the following sectors:



- Restaurants

- Wineries

- Movie theaters & family entertainment

- Zoos, museums

- Cardrooms



Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 1, 2020

