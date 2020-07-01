CA governor rolls back more openings due to COVID-19 virus
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a three-week closure of bars and indoor operations of restaurants and certain other businesses in Los Angeles and 18 other counties as the state deals with increasing cases of COVID-19.
The governor’s order Wednesday also covers indoor operations of movie theaters, wineries, tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms.
The governor says the counties encompass more than 70% of California’s population.
- Contra Costa County
- Fresno County
- Glenn County
- Imperial County
- Kern County
- Kings County
- Los Angeles County
- Merced County
- Orange County
- Riverside County
- Sacramento County
- San Bernardino County
- San Joaquin County
- Santa Barbara County
- Santa Clara County
- Solano County
- Stanislaus County
- Tulare County
- Ventura County
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission..