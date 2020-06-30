Motorcyclist identified in deadly crash in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The man killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this week has been identified as 39-year-old Evan Peppard of Reno.

The crash happened on Monday, June 29, 2020 around 6:22 p.m. in the area of Kietzke Ln. and Taylor St.

Reno Police said when they arrived, Peppard was down and unresponsive. Emergency responders provided life-saving efforts but he died on scene.

RPD said the driver of the other vehicle was cooperative with the investigation and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Kietzke Ln. were closed between Miami Way and Roberts St. during the investigation, but reopened at 10:40 p.m. on Monday.

Detectives are still looking for any witnesses to the crash. If you have any information about what may have happened, please call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2141 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.