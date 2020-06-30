Minor League Baseball, including Reno Aces, cancels 2020 season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the first time in 119 years, there won’t be a season in Minor League Baseball.

The Reno Aces announced their 12th season won’t happen in a release posted on their website, as the Coronavirus Pandemic has claimed another victim.

“Over the last month or so, I think we really saw bringing back Minor League Baseball to 106 communities across the country ... was going to be a pretty tough hurdle to surmount,” said Emily Jaenson, Aces’ General Manager.

The current system of Minor League Baseball was founded in 1901 as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. It’s the first time since then there won’t be a season in the Summer.

Given they were supposed to first play ball in April, the economic impact has already been felt. Now, those dominoes falling only get bigger.

“All of our vendors, all of our suppliers. The restaurants in which we eat, the hotels in which we stay, the planes in which we fly,” said Jaenson. “It’s wide-reaching.”

With Major League Baseball set to resume with a shortened 60-game season, Reno’s parent club - the Arizona Diamondbacks - currently has 24 players on their 60-man roster who’ve been through the Biggest Little City.

”I’m really excited for those guys and really proud of what they’ll be able to accomplish in their shortened season,” said Jaenson.

As for Aceball in 2021, Jaenson says they’ll be back better than ever.

“We’ve been able to work on a lot of projects to make our business bigger better stronger for the future. We can’t wait to bring that to you next season.”

