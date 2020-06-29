Advertisement

Sisters fight apartment fire with jugs of water, garden hose in NY

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:06 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RYE, N.Y. (News 12/CNN) - A 10-year-old girl from New York and her older sister prevented a house fire from becoming worse by rushing into action to quell the flames before firefighters arrived.

Sisters 18-year-old Catherine Gonzales and 10-year-old Ali Gonzales are being heralded as heroes for their bravery, quick-thinking and courage in the face of a fire that started Thursday in their neighbor’s apartment in Rye, New York.

“My sister saw the smoke rising up in the sky,” Ali said. “I was just worried because I didn’t want all of it to catch on fire.”

Catherine called 911, and with firefighters on their way, she began pouring jugs of water onto the smoke billowing from the kitchen of the apartment below.

Ali ran downstairs, grabbed a garden hose and used it to spray the fire. Her actions were captured on their neighbor’s Ring camera.

“When I saw Ali with the water hose, I thought that was just awesome,” their neighbor said.

Within minutes, dozens of firefighters arrived, took over from the sisters and quickly put out the flames. They credited the girls for their actions, especially Ali.

Everyone made it out of the building safely, but the structure itself suffered extensive damage.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

Earlier today, we were dispatched to a multiple story dwelling fire. Upon arrival, @ryefirefighters were already on...

Posted by City of Rye Police Department on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 News 12 Westchester, Rye Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.

