Motorcyclist killed in crash after failing to pull over identified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A motorcyclist who died after allegedly failing to pull over for a traffic stop and ended up losing control and crashing has been identified as 24-year-old Matthew Ayo of Reno.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. June 29, 2020. The Reno Police Department says Ayo was driving recklessly in the area of W. 4th Street and Stoker Avenue. When an officer attempted to pull Ayo over, he sped off.

The officer found Ayo had crashed in the area of Caughlin Parkway and Kensington Way and attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. Ayo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.