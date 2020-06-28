Advertisement

WATCH: Miss. lawmakers to reconvene for state flag vote

A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.
A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Justin Dixon
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislature will reconvene Sunday to continue the votes on the state flag.

Lawmakers are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Click here to watch live.

On Saturday, both the House of Representatives and Senate voted to suspend the rules of changing the flag.

The suspension of the rules is the first step to removing the flag.

The vote now moves toward actually removing the flag, which must also be passed by both the Mississippi House and Senate.

The bill would then go to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk. Reeves has already said he would sign the bill.

