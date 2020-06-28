Advertisement

Trump approvingly tweets video showing ‘white power’ chant

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:11 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power,” a racist slogan associated with white supremacists.

The video appeared to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community, and showed dueling demonstrations between Trump supporters and opponents.

"Thank you to the great people of The Villages," Trump tweeted. Moments into the video clip he shared, a man driving a golf cart displaying pro-Trump signs and flags shouts 'white power." The video also shows anti-Trump protesters shouting "Nazi," "racist," and profanities at the Trump backers.

"There's no question'' that Trump should not have retweeted the video and "he should just take it down," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told CNN's "State of the Union." Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate.

The tweet has since been removed.

The president's decision to highlight a video featuring a racist slogan comes amid a national reckoning over race following the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans. Floyd, a Black Minneapolis man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

Protests against police brutality and bias in law enforcement have occurred across the country following Floyd's death and there has also been a push to remove Confederate monuments, an effort Trump has opposed.

Trump's tenure in office has appeared to have emboldened white supremacist and nationalist groups, some of whom have embraced his presidency. In 2017, Trump responded to clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white nationalists and counter-protesters by saying there were "very fine people on both sides."

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about Trump’s decision to share the video.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump denies briefing on reported bounties against US troops

Updated: seconds ago
|
By LYNN BERRY and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to minimize the allegations against Moscow.

Coronavirus

Confirmed coronavirus cases hit 10 million worldwide; Pence skips campaign rallies

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and KEN MORITSUGU
Experts say there is ample evidence the scourge is making a comeback in the United States, including increasing deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country and higher percentages of virus tests coming back positive.

National Politics

Rolling Stones threaten to sue Trump over using their songs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DANICA KIRKA
The Stones said in a statement Sunday that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop use of their material in Trump's reelection campaign.

National

Bagged salad recall expands to Walmart amid cyclospora outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
Earlier this month, Fresh Express, the company that produced the salads, recalled similar items sold at Hy-vee, Aldi and Jewel-Osco stores in the Midwest.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats want John Wayne’s name, statue taken off airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
According to those who crafted the resolution, the effort to oust Wayne is part of "a national movement to remove white supremacist symbols and names (that are) reshaping American institutions, monuments, businesses, nonprofits, sports leagues and teams."

National

Did Russia offer money for Taliban fighters to kill US, UK troops in Afghanistan?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The New York Times reported Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

National Politics

4 men charged in attempt to tear down Jackson statue near White House

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Washington, D.C., square where the statue is located has been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

National

Suspect crashed car into Walmart distribution center, shot employees, Calif. authorities say

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Police officers exchanged fire with the suspected shooter in the distribution center's parking lot, fatally wounding him with a shot to the chest.

National

Diplomat: Chances 'close to zero' US travelers will be allowed in reopened EU

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Only travelers from those countries with rates of infection from COVID-19 as good as or better than the European Union will be allowed into the region as lockdown restrictions ease.

Coronavirus

Texas couple married for 53 years dies from coronavirus while holding hands

Updated: 9 hours ago
The couple's son says nurses made his parents’ last moments special by making sure the two were in the same room with their hands placed near each other.