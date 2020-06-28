Pedestrian killed in crash on Pyramid Way

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

One person is dead after being hit by a car in Sparks.

Nevada Highway Patrol says it happened on Pyramid Way crash near Dolores Drive.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, and resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes.

It is not suspected that the driver was impaired.

