Pedestrian killed in crash on Pyramid Way

(WCAX)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:42 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

One person is dead after being hit by a car in Sparks.

Nevada Highway Patrol says it happened on Pyramid Way crash near Dolores Drive.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, and resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes.

It is not suspected that the driver was impaired.

