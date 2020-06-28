Pedestrian killed in crash on Pyramid Way
Nevada Highway Patrol says it happened on Pyramid Way crash near Dolores Drive.
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:42 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -
One person is dead after being hit by a car in Sparks.
Nevada Highway Patrol says it happened on Pyramid Way crash near Dolores Drive.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, and resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes.
It is not suspected that the driver was impaired.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.