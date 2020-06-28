Advertisement

Crash on U.S. 395 at Stead creates a small fire

The scene of a crash and small fire on U.S. 395 just south of Stead Boulevard as seen on a traffic camera.
The scene of a crash and small fire on U.S. 395 just south of Stead Boulevard as seen on a traffic camera.(NDOT)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle accident caused a small fire on U.S. 395 just south of Stead Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was quickly put out. People reported the fire to KOLO 8 News Now and thought it was the Poeville Fire reigniting.

A vehicle left U.S. 395 and hit a pole.

The southbound onramp to U.S. 395 from Stead Boulevard is closed.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Poeville Fire: Almost all roads open again

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Friday night fire on Peavine Mountain is not thought to be the cause of Poeville Fire.

News

Urban Roots to host a Digital Celebration of Art, Food and Roots

Updated: 1 hour ago
The nonprofit invites families to take part in a free virtual festival that will also serve as a fundraiser.

Health

Washoe County reports COVID-19 cases now at 2,600.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Washoe County reported 27 new cases overnight.

News

California governor orders bars in 7 counties to close

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gavin Newsom took the action because of the spreading of COVID-19.

Latest News

Crime

California’s alleged Golden State Killer set to plead guilty

Updated: 3 hours ago
The plea deal will spare Joseph DeAngelo any chance of the death penalty.

News

Pedestrian killed in crash on Pyramid Highway

Updated: 17 hours ago
Nevada Highway Patrol says it happened on Pyramid Way crash near Dolores Drive.

News

How Sisolak's Mask Mandate is Viewed In Carson City.

Updated: 20 hours ago
Different views on wearing masks

News

Poeville Fire on Peavine Mountain

Updated: 21 hours ago

Fire

Poeville Fire on Peavine Mountain

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Poeville Fire on Peavine Mountain.

Crime

NHP: Trooper fatally shoots man who fired first in Elko

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:50 AM PDT
The Nevada Highway Patrol said the trooper was not injured.