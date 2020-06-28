Crash on U.S. 395 at Stead creates a small fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle accident caused a small fire on U.S. 395 just south of Stead Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was quickly put out. People reported the fire to KOLO 8 News Now and thought it was the Poeville Fire reigniting.

A vehicle left U.S. 395 and hit a pole.

The southbound onramp to U.S. 395 from Stead Boulevard is closed.

